Extension for Warwick hospital sparks parking concerns

Warwick Hospital bosses will need to show that building work at the site in Lakin Road will not lead to fewer car parking spaces for patients and visitors.

Health chiefs had sought planning permission for a three-storey extension to the hospital to house an operating theatre which would be moved from elsewhere.

And while councillors at this week’s Warwick District Council planning committee were happy to give building work the thumbs up, they were concerned about the loss of nearly 20 car park spaces currently used by members of staff.

The extension would be at the rear of the hospital’s main building, adjacent to Wathen Road, and would have no windows above ground floor level.

Eight neighbours objected to the plans on a number of grounds including the impact of construction and the loss of light and privacy.

But officers reported that they were happy for the work to go ahead and councillors voted to grant permission as long as the applicant could show how the lost staff car parking spaces would be accommodated on other off site car parks and without losing visitor and patient spaces.