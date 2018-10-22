Bluebell Birth Centre at Warwick Hospital welcomes 100th baby

The new birthing centre at Warwick Hospital have been celebrating delivering its 100th baby since opening.

The Bluebell Birth Centre opened in July and Lyndsay and Tom from Stratford-upon-Avon welcomed their baby into the world at 7.14am on Thursday October 11.

Their baby girl weighed in at 8lbs 6oz and has been named Hannah.

The Bluebell Birth Centre at Warwick Hospital has received positive feedback from parents so far, and it offers the opportunity to birth in a more homely environment, rather than a clinical setting.

Lyndsay and Tom said: “Having toured the fantastic facilities at Warwick, we were very excited to be given the go ahead to birth at the Bluebell Centre. We had a great experience as the birthing room was relaxing and comfortable with soft lighting, Bluetooth speakers and a wonderful pool which meant that I could have the water birth that I wanted.

“It’s clear that the 100th baby milestone means a huge deal to the Bluebell staff. Louise, one of the midwives, very kindly knitted a lovely bunny and matching hat which Hannah adores. We’d like to say a huge thank you to all of the staff for the safe arrival of our baby girl.”

The Birth and Babies Appeal is funding specialist birth equipment and facilities for the centre and has received support from various individuals and organisations since launching last year.

The NHS Trust is calling on the community to help it reach the £200,000 target to ensure that all four birthing rooms have the best possible environment for women and their families. So far more than £165,000 has been donated.

For more information or to discuss any fundraising ideas contact the fundraising Department on 01926 495321 ext. 8049 or email charity@swft.nhs.uk