Another great restart a heart day for Warwick district

More than 1,500 people were trained in life-saving skills in just one day as part of an annual initiative .

Last Tuesday (October 16) was European Restart a Heart Day and charity Warwickshire Hearts, working alongside Warwick-based charity Evelyn’s Gift, trained more than 1,500 people in CPR and how to use a defibrillator in one day.

CPR training at Campion School

Restart a Heart Day is an annual initiative to train as many people as possible in CPR in one day, so that more people know essential life saving skills.

Warwickshire Hearts were also assisted with training by other community groups including Warwickshire Search and Rescue, Kenilworth Heartsafe team (including Kenilworth’s Mayor Michael Hitchins) and Jaguar LandRover employees (having received training from Warwickshire Hearts earlier in the month).

Training began at Campion School on October 15 with Warwickshire Search and Rescue training the whole of the new Year 7. The remaining students had been trained by Warwickshire Hearts on Restart a Heart Day 2017. This means that the school remains 100 per cent trained.

Myton Hospices was the next venue for training where Warwickshire Hearts trained non-clinical staff and the Deputy Mayor of Warwick, Neale Murphy.

CPR training at Barford Cubs.

On Restart a Heart day itself, the Warwickshire Hearts team, with planning and logistical support from Evelyn’s Gift, trained all 1,400 pupils at Kenilworth School, from years 7 to 11.

Hayden Abbott, Headteacher at Kenilworth School said: “It has been a very worthwhile experience for our students and I am indebted to the many volunteers from the community who came into school to offer their support and expertise in this important training event.”

Evening training sessions took place on in Leek Wootton and at Barford Cubs. The 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts also put on a training session to support the event.

Further training sessions are planned for the rest of October at Guide Dogs for the Blind, Waterside Medical Centre and Radford Semele Scouts. Warwickshire Hearts hopes to train a total of 2,000 people during October.

Nick Shacklock, Chairman of Warwickshire Hearts said: “This has been a great third year of our participation in Restart a Heart Day. From relatively small beginnings we have worked with lots of partners this year to deliver CPR and AED training to close on 2,000 people this month. It just goes to show what can be achieved when like minded organisations work together to a common purpose.”

Warwickshire Hearts have now trained almost 8,000 local people in life-saving skills. In addition to its training work, it also continues to support the West Midlands Ambulance service with local volunteer 999 response work.

As the charity is entirely voluntary with no paid staff it has to fund raise for its work.

To donate to Warwickshire Heart click here

For more information about Warwickshire Hearts or to book onto one of their courses click here