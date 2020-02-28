Headline sponsor named for Donald Healey Motor Company exhibition in Warwick

The headline sponsor for an exhibition celebrating the Donald Healey Motor Company in Warwick has been announced.

Heritage and Culture Warwickshire (HCW) has announced that Inspired Villages is to become the Headline sponsor supporting the upcoming exhibition about the Donald Healey Motor Company.

Left to right: Bronwen Williams Development Officer for HCW, Cllr Heather Timms, Janine Devaney Austin Heath, Robert Eyre Senior Archivist at the County Record Office and Richard Lewis Collections and Development Manager for HCW. Photo supplied

Inspired Villages is the operator of the Austin Heath later living community in Heathcote. The choice of the name Austin was inspired by the area’s connection to Healey Cars, the creators of the famous Austin-Healey marque.

The exhibition located on the ground floor of Market Hall Museum, in Warwick, will tell the story of Donald Healey and his cars through archives, photographs and artefacts, not to mention the appearance of one or two Healey cars.

Market Hall Museum is part of HCW, Warwickshire County Council’s unique group of Community Services responsible for the county’s museum collections, archives, arts provision and heritage education services.

The service is planning an exciting programme of community engagement activities and events that will complement the exhibition, allowing all ages to learn about the Healey story in a fun and interactive way.

Warwickshire County Councillor Heather Timms, portfolio holder for Environment, Heritage and Culture, said: “We are thrilled to be collaborating with Austin Heath on this project. What better fit than a company inspired by a famous local name supporting an exhibition celebrating their legacy.”

James Cobb, Director of Inspired Villages, commented: “We’re proud of the region’s rich history, so much so that Austin Heath’s name is born directly from its diverse landscape and industrious heritage.

“You don’t have to search far for the warm affection locals still feel for what was, in motoring terms, an industrial revelation.

“We’re so pleased to be supporting this exhibition and seeing all ages enjoy learning about the history of the Donald Healey Motor Company.”

The exhibition will run from May until the end of September, further details will be released in the Spring.

There are a number of sponsorship opportunities available to help support the programme, to find out more and to request a sponsorship brief, contact Bronwen Williams, Development Officer, email: bronwenwilliams@warwickshire.gov.uk or call 01926 736420.