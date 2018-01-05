Head record store in Leamington has closed “for good”

Independent Leamington record store has closed according to its staff.

The shock announcement has been made on there store’s Facebook page where a post says: “Welcome to the saddest selfie we have ever posted. I am very, very sorry to tell you that today we closed the shutters for good.

“Thank you all for your loyalty and friendship. It was a genuine honour and our daily pleasure to provide you with the experience we did. We all loved every minute of it. “Of course it’s overwhelmingly sad that this has happened, that we have lost our sanctuary, our little family and our jobs. But we fought mightily to the end and we did it with pride and, as always, a smile on our faces.

“There’s no easy way to say goodbye. It’s a huge shock for all of us. Please, please continue to support independent shops and help to limit the number of people who have to go through what we just did.

“Thank you, we love you. Rock on Tommy.

“Over and out..”

Head opened at the Royal Priors shopping centre in November 2007 after its predecessor Fopp which was closed due to a financial collapse of its parent company.

At the time, Head’s manager Simon Delluntey said the shop would be free from the restrictions and pitfalls of being part of a national brand.

Last year, the store celebrated the tenth anniversary of its opening.