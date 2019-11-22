Have your say over the future of Warwick district's newest country park

Residents can have their say over what they would like to see in the district’s newest country park.

Stretching across 56 hectares between Bishop’s Tachbrook, Leamington and Warwick, what will be known as Tach Brook Country Park will form one of the largest green spaces in the district.



The park will act as a 'buffer zone' for the many developments in the area - which include new homes and a new school.



The plans are for the area to become a haven for wildlife and biodiversity as well as a place to enjoy a range of outdoor activities.



In a survey which has just been launched, the Warwick District Council is hoping to gain some initial ideas and feedback from residents on their current use of local parks and what features they would like to see within Tach Brook Country Park.



The responses will help to shape some design options which will be available to view and comment on at a series of public consultation events early next year.



Warwick District Council’s head of Neighbourhood Services, Robert Hoof said: “I would strongly encourage residents to take a few minutes to fill in the survey and share with us what they would like to see in Tach Brook Country Park. With the help of local people, we will be able to create a wonderful new open space which has something for everyone.”



The chairman of Bishop’s Tachbrook Parish Council Matt Greene added: “The Tach Brook Country Park is an exciting opportunity to provide large-scale access to green space for both residents and wildlife. Key to achieving this will be ensuring that what is delivered is both intentional and truly beneficial.



"Therefore, please do take the time to let your thoughts be known in this survey so that the park is developed in a way that suits the needs of our community.”



To find out more about Tach Brook Country Park and to complete the survey visit www.warwickdc.gov.uk/TachBrook



The survey is open until December 20.