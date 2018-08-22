Have your say on the future of Newbold Comyn

People who use Newbold Comyn can have their say on what they think of the 120-hectare country park and its facilities.

Landowner Warwick District Council has launched a fact-finding survey to discover residents’ relationship with Newbold Comyn, asking them questions such as how often they visit and what do they do there.

It follows the closure of Newbold Comyn golf course at the end of last year, which has provided the council with an opportunity to consider the use of the land.

Councillor Michael Coker, Portfolio Holder for Culture, said: “I would urge residents to take a few minutes to fill in the survey and share with us how and when they use Newbold Comyn to help shape its future.

“We want it to continue to be much loved and well used, ensuring it meets local needs.”

“I would also like to emphasise that it is about improving and enhancing the use of this space which sits at the heart of the community, we do not foresee any significant changes to the existing facilities at Newbold Comyn.”

The council has said that all the responses to the survey will inform a shortlist of recommendations for developing Newbold Comyn and making the best use of the available space, ensuring it remains sustainable.

The shortlist of recommendations will be presented to Councillors at the end of October, and following further in depth investigation; a final decision is expected in summer 2019.

In the meantime the council will continue to maintain the area.

The survey was launched at the popular Parkrun - a 5k run that is held every week at Newbold Comyn.

After the closure of the golf course, which took place due to the former management company Mack Golf pulling out of its contract with the council, Cllr Coker was unable to ensure golfers that they would ever be able to play there again.

Members of the public are not permitted to play golf on the course as this could be hazardous to other park users, however designated footpaths remain open to the general public.

Cllr Coker has said: “I would also like to dispel any rumours that we are intending to utilise Newbold Comyn for a housing development.”

To find out more about Newbold Comyn and to complete the survey visit http://www.warwickdc.gov.uk/newboldcomynpark

A paper copy of the survey can be completed at the Council’s main offices at Riverside House, Milverton Hill, Leamington Spa, CV32 5HZ.