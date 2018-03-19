Have you seen missing Warwickshire teenager Leah Gilraine?

Warwickshire Police are searching for missing 13-year-old Leah Gilraine.

She was last seen in Beausale near Kenilworth at about noon on Saturday (March 17).

Leah is described as white, with long dark hair usually worn in a ponytail, about 5ft tall and of a medium build.

She was last seen wearing a black puffer-style jacket with a furry hood, dark green trainers and green leggings. She often likes to wear full makeup, including false eyelashes.

Insp Richard Thomas said: "Leah hasn't been seen since Saturday so of course we're all concerned for her safety and welfare.

"It's possible she's actually left Warwickshire and headed for a town or city in the wider West Midlands area, so we're asking people across the region to keep their eyes and ears open for her."

If you have seen Leah or know where she might be then you can call police on 101.

You can also call or text the charity Missing People (www.missingpeople.org.uk) on 116 000.