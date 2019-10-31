Have spooky time and help charity at Halloween house in Warwick

A Warwick family will be hosting their annual Halloween house tonight (Thursday) to help raise money for charity.

This will be the fifth year that James and Laura Maclellan have turned their home in Hathaway Drive, in the Woodloes, into a Halloween-themed house.

Some of the decorations from a previous Halloween House event. Photo supplied.

The couple’s five-year-old son Ethan was diagnosed with an underdeveloped brain shortly after he was born and need specialist equipment to support him as he gets older.

Recently Ethan had another MRI scan which shows his brain isn’t the problem so his condition is currently undiagnosed.

This year the money raised from the event will be split between Team Ethan, which is a fund set up to help buy Ethan’s equipment, and Zoe's Place Baby Hospice. Ethan attends the hospice for respite.

Speaking about this year's Halloween event, James and Laura said: "There will be lots of new things this year and it will be bigger and better than ever.

"We have been overwhelmed by how many people come and support us every year and the charities. We can’t thank people enough as it’s all thanks to them that we keep doing this every year and it’s nice to bring the community together.

"We are also looking forward to supporting Zoe’s place again this year Ethan attends there for respite but this will be his last year as they only take children until till they turn six years old.

"We are doing sausage in a bun, mulled wine and hot chocolate and look forward to seeing everyone on the night."

The Halloween house will be up and running on October 31 from 5pm until late.