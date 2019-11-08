Hatton Shopping Village getting into the Christmas spirit

Hatton Shopping Village, which is home to a host of independent retailers, is holding several festive events in the run up to Christmas.

The popular Christmas markets will take place on November 16, 17, 23, 24 and 30 and December 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22 December from 10am to 5pm.

Hatton craft fair. Photo supplied.

On November 16 and 17 there will also be a festive fashion show.

As well as a range of stalls from local suppliers selling gifts, visitors can also enjoy festive singing, mulled punch and mince pies.

A Christmas craft fair will take place from this weekend (November 9 to 10) from 10am to 5pm.

Gifts will be available to purchase such as artwork, ceramics, jewellery and woodcraft. Free mulled punch is available at specific times, and there will be a chance to meet Father Christmas.

There will also be a festive food fair this weekend. Local producers will be offering a wide range of food and drink to taste for free. As well as sampling dips, nibbles, pate, cakes and puddings, it’s a great opportunity to buy food for Christmas.

Lottie Newitt, who runs The Alfresco Style - Garden Boutique, will be hosting several festive workshops and tea and talks over the festive season from 11am to 1pm which include complimentary refreshments.

On November 20 and November 30 there will be a winter hanging basket workshop, which costs £25 per person and there will be a floral Advent ring workshop on December, which costs £25 per person.

A Christmas door wreath workshop will also be taking place on December 5 from 6pm to 8pm and on December 13 and 14. This costs £35 per person and includes fizz on arrival.

For more information go to: https://www.thealfrescostyle.com/pages/christmas-workshops-talk-dates

Carron Smith, marketing manager at Hatton said: “We’re delighted to be hosting a number of special Christmas events to get our visitors into the festive spirit.

"Our Christmas markets will be bursting with fantastic festive gifts and unique presents.

"Visitors can enjoy Christmas singing, mulled punch and mince pies all wrapped up in a great festive atmosphere.

"Hatton really is the perfect and relaxed place to buy your Christmas gifts."