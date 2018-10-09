Hatton schoolgirl’s Halloween costume design brought to life after winning national competition

A Hatton schoolgirl will have her Halloween costume design brought to life after winning a national competition.

Saranne Black, aged eight, who attends The Ferncumbe C of E Primary School in Hatton, beat hundreds of other entrants with her drawing of a Unicorn Witch costume.

Saranne Black wins nationwide competition to have her costume, 'the Unicorn Witch' created and placed in Tesco stores for Halloween.

The costume will be brought to life and sold in more than 600 Tesco stores across the UK.

The Unicorn Witch will be available to buy exclusively at Tesco as part of its Halloween costume range. Sizes for the Unicorn Witch range from 3-12 years, and retail from £10.

The schoolgirl, who aspires to be an Olympic synchronised swimmer when she grows up, entered the competition after seeing last year’s winner featured in the Tesco Magazine. Inspired, she went on to design her winning idea, excited that “all of my friends love unicorns,” she wanted to create something “unique for her and her friends to wear at Halloween.”

The Unicorn Witch costume features a yellow, pink and purple tutu skirt design, a skeleton torso, mesh sleeves and metallic wings, and a unicorn headband.

Saranne's costume design. Photo submitted.

Saranne’s mum, Tracey, said: “Saranne is very creative and loves to draw, colour and make things. Her friends are all very excited and their parents have plans to buy the outfit.

“She is hoping to see lots of children wearing the outfit she designed.”

To celebrate, Saranne and her family plan to host their very own Halloween party.

To enter the 2019 costume competition, email your child’s design to halloweencomp@tesco.com between October 1 and November 5 2018.

Terms and conditions can be found at https://www.tesco.com/help/tesco-competitions/