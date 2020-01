Members of the Hatton Park WI recently donated money to two charities.

Members of the WI have been raising money for the Warwickshire and Northampton Air Ambulance and Warwickshire Blood Bikers.

Members of the Hatton Park WI presenting a representative from the Warwickshire and Northampton Air Ambulance a cheque. Photo supplied.

Recently they presented representative from both charities with a cheque for £350 each .

Hatton Park WI meets on the third Wednesday evening of the month at 7.30pm in Hatton Park Village Hall.