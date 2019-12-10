Hatton Park WI helps homeless shelter

Members of the Hatton Park WI recently helped a homeless shelter in Leamington.

The group recently delivered boxes and bags full of items donated from their members to the LWS Night Shelter in Priory Road.

Members of the Hatton Park WI recently donated items to the LWS Night Shelter in Leamington. Photo submitted.

Tina Davenport, President of the Hatton Park WI, said: "Our members are full of praise for this needed life line and are happy to help again in the future”.

Hatton Park WI meets on third Wednesday of the month at Hatton Park Village Hall at 7.30pm.

For more information about the group go to: https://www.facebook.com/HattonParkWI/