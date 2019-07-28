Hatton nursery rated one of the best in West Midlands

A nursery in Hatton has been ranked one of the top nurseries in the West Midlands.

Parents have rated Banana Moon Day Nursery as one of the top 20 nurseries, out of 1,272 early-years settings in the West Midlands.

Nursery school children with the award for Banana Moon Nursery. Photo supplied.

The Co-operative Childcare in Warwick Technology Park was also in the top 20.

Those in the listing received an award from nurseries reviews site, daynurseries.co.uk, with the award based on the nursery’s reviews from the children’s families and carers.

The awards are based on over 78,000 reviews received between 1 July 2015 to April 2019 from parents, relatives and guardians of children who attend the nurseries.

The nurseries were rated on overall standard, facilities, outside space, learning, resources and equipment and ICT, care, activities, staff, food and nutrition, management, cleanliness, safeguarding and value for money.

Guy Barlow, marketing manager at Banana Moon Day Nursery Hatton, said: “We are all very excited at Banana Moon Hatton to receive the Day Nurseries Award for being in the Top 20 recommended nurseries in the West Midlands.

“We are very proud that this is the second year in a row that we have won this award. It is a very special award too for us all at the nursery as it is our parents that have made the fantastic recommendations.

“Thank you to Day Nurseries for the award, to our parents for recommending us, and to our children and staff for doing what they do every day at Banana Moon Hatton.”

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of daynurseries.co.uk, said: “We would like to congratulate Banana Moon Day Nursery Hatton on being rated by parents as a top nursery in the West Midlands. Being chosen as one of the best nurseries by family and carers of children that attend the setting is a huge achievement.”