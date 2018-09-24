Harbury woman braves the shave to help three-year-old communicate with his family

A woman from Harbury has braving the shave to help a three-year-old boy.

Gill Bowell hosted a fun day and head shave on September 15 to help raise money for special equipment for Oliver Locket.

Oliver, who lives with his mum Sophie Locket in Dorset, has cerebral palsy and other complex needs including epilepsy.

Gill and her family are raising money so that he can have an eye gaze machine to help him communicate.

Gill found out about the equipment Oliver needs as her daughter, Sam Sharp, is friends with Sophie. Sophie also used to live in Harbury.

Speaking about the event Gill said: “It was a wonderfully good day with so much support from the village and all the stall holders.

Gill Bowell getting her head shaved.

“Special thanks has to go to my family. Without all their help/support it would not have been possible to achieve what I did.

“Many thanks again to you all. I am feeling so proud and yet so humble and I am loving my short/ bald head – I am now being called a “hedgehog” by my grandson, Harry.”

Michelle Bowell, Gill’s daughter-in-law, who helped organise the event, said: “The day raised £505.10 and once all the sponsor money has been collected and added to the Justgiving page we have £1,943.10.

“We are keeping the Justgiving page open for anyone who would like to donate.

Gill Bowell after her head shave.

“We are also continuing with the fundraising to reach at least the £2,000 mark.

“Gill will be visiting Sophie and Oliver in October half term as Sophie is having an event down in Dorset so Gill would like to go down and present them with a cheque.”

To donate online click here