Harbury residents rally round to raise money to help raided shop and post office

Harbury residents have rallied round to donate money to the post office and supermarket in the village after thieves stole tens of thousands of pounds of stock in a raid this week.

The store in Mill Street was raided in the early hours of Monday (August 5) with the offenders taking cigarettes, books of stamps and causing thousands of pounds of damage by taking the tills and breaking windows and equipment.

The store in Harbury. Image courtesy of Google Maps.

Shortly after news of the incident got to villagers the parish council organised a collection to help the couple who, run the store Gulpreet Kaur and Bob Dhillon, recoup some of their losses for which their insurance only covers them for up to £5,000.

Gulpreet said: "Everyone has been so kind and helpful.

"We really appreciate it from the bottom of our hearts.

"We are a privately-run business so for them to do this for us feels like they are family."

The supermarket has been open for business since the day of the incident but the Post Office could be closed for up to two weeks.

Gulpreet said the loss and damage the store has suffered could amount to about £20,000.

The couple have only been running the business for about a year.

Parish council chairman Tim Lockley is among those who has organised the collection.

People can make donations at the village library or by making money transfers at their banks or by using mobile banking apps.

And as of today (Wednesday August 7) £1,100 had been donated.

Mr Lockley said: "There's two elements to us wanting to help Gulpreet and Bob.

"We all know them well so there is the personal side of it.

"There is a great community spirit here.

"But we also want to maintain our facilities.

"When a small business in the village gets hit like this then there's a risk that they might have to close.

"These type of incidents are happening quite often now - the thieves aren't amateurs, they know what they're doing and they probably come from quite far away to carry out these raids.

"The knock-on effect of these incidents is that everyone in the village could suffer and we all want to make sure that doesn't happen."

Police enquiries are currently ongoing but officers would like to speak to anyone who saw the incident or witnessed people acting suspiciously in the area at the time.

Anyone with information should call Warwickshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 2.

Online donations can be made to the store using the account name Parish Council, account number 20408970 and sort code: 60-83-01.