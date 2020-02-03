Harbury residents rally round after 'Brexit related' defacement of village signs

Harbury residents have rallied round in response to the defacement of village name signs in what they are sure was an act of 'Brexit-related' vandalism.

On two of the signs on the way into Harbury, a vandal or vandals covered over the name of the French commune Samois-sur-Seine, with which the village is twinned, and the nation's Tricolor flag.

One of the Harbury signs when it had been defaced.

This took place on Friday evening, on 'Brexit day'.

But shortly after news of the vandalism was reported, members of the village's twinning association went out and cleaned the paint off the signs.

And and more than 100 people took to the village news Facebook page to voice their disgust about the incident.

Parish council chairman Tim Lockley said: "There was clear Brexit-related intent to this.

Harbury village sign.

"But even people who are in support of Brexit did not think this was an appropriate thing to do.

"People have been universally critical of what happened - Harbury has a great relationship with Samois-sur-Seine, which has gone on for more than 20 years.

"But while the act did not reflect well on Harbury the response to it did.

"We are not a small-minded and bigoted community at all we have a strong community spirit and 40 or 50 people each year take part in the twinning trips."