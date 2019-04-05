Harbury couple's Easter fundraiser this weekend

A couple from Harbury will be hosting an Easter event this weekend to help them in their efforts to raise £10,000 in memory of a much-loved family member.

In 2017 Andrew Bowell and his partner Michelle Lawley hosted events to help raise money in memory of Andrew’s dad, Trevor Bowell, who died from heart disease in August 2016.

Trevor Bowell.

The couple have raised £6,000 and are now hoping to reach their £10,000 target this year.

On April 7 they will be hosting an Easter egg hunt and craft fair, in aid of the cardiology research department at University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire.

Taking place at Harbury Village Hall from noon to 3pm, there will also be a raffle, tombola, stalls and games.

Michelle said: “We are so passionate about the event and we are planning to have a great day and raise lots of money. We are continuing to fundraise to reach our personal target of £10,000 we are at £6,000 so we are over half way.

“August would of been Trevor’s 70th birthday and it would be amazing to reach the target this year.

"We have 45 spare Easter eggs and pre printed templates for anyone who would like to turn up on the day and join the Easter egg hunt, it's going to be first come first serve and £2 per child.

