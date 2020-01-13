'Happy to chat' bench unveiled in Warwick park to help tackle isolation

A 'happy to chat' bench has been unveiled in a park in Warwick in a bid to help tackle isolation.

The designated seat has created in St Nicholas Park by Warwick District Council’s green spaces team and mirrors successful schemes in other towns across the UK, with the idea of getting people talking.



The plaque installed on the bench in St Nicholas park in Warwick. Photo supplied.

The bench is located in the wooden bus shelters behind the crazy golf and has a sign that reads; “The ‘Happy to Chat’ bench, sit here if you don’t mind someone stopping to say hello.”

Cllr David Norris, Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for neighbourhood services, said: "With a focus in the new decade on the importance of taking care of our mental health, I very much hope that people in our community who feel isolated in their daily lives will use the bench to make connections with someone new or simply enjoy passing the time of day.”

Stephanie Bennett from the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers Museum in Warwick added: “The staff at the Museum think that the ‘happy to chat’ bench is a great idea.

"We know that there are a many people in our town who are lonely and have very little social interaction in their lives.

"This is one small step which could make a big difference.”