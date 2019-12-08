Hampton Magna man jailed for raping a young boy and sexually abusing a girl when he was a teenager

A man who raped a young boy and sexually abused a girl when he was only a teenager himself is a danger to children, a judge has ruled after hearing about other convictions.

And the judge at Warwick Crown Court dismissed Mark Goor’s claims of remorse as just sorrow for his own situation.

Mark Goor.

Goor had maintained his innocence right up until the day of his trial – and it was only then, with one of his victims at court to give evidence, that he admitted his guilt.

He finally pleaded guilty to raping the boy, indecently assaulting him and committing acts of gross indecency with him in the early 2000s.

Goor (31) of Hampton Magna, Warwick, also admitted further charges of indecency with a child in relation to a girl, also in the early 2000s, and inciting another girl to engage in sexual activity in 2013.

And after concluding that he poses a danger to children in the future, Judge Anthony Potter gave Goor an extended sentence of nine years in prison – of which he will serve at least six years before the Parole Board will consider his release.

Mark Goor

He will only be freed before serving the whole sentence if it is considered safe to do so, and will be on licence for the rest of that term and for a further five years.

Prosecutor Matthew Barnes said that when he was just 11 or 12 Goor had sexually abused a seven-year-old girl.

She did not tell anyone at the time, but later told her boyfriend what had happened to her when she was a child, although she did not go to the police until later.

By then, a man in his 20s had contacted the police to report the sexual offences Goor had committed against him when he was also aged about seven.

And when Goor was in his early to mid-20s he was in contact with a girl who was aged 13 or 14 at the time, and began sending her inappropriate messages.

When Goor was arrested in November 2017 following his male victim’s complaint to the police, he made what Mr Barnes suggested was ‘a significant response’ which appeared to show he was repentant, telling officers: “I f***ing hate myself.”

“But very unfortunately he chose to resile from that when he was interviewed, and he denied everything,” said Mr Barnes.

The court heard that when he was 19 Goor had been given a police caution for sexual activity with a girl under the age of 16, and in 2017 he was given a ten-month suspended sentence at the crown court for making indecent images of children.

Nick Devine, defending, argued: “He does not present a danger as of today. He wants to say he is sorry to his victims, all of them. That is from him, not at my instigation.

“When arrested he said ‘I have turned my life around,’ and that was the position. When he was younger he had an issue with his sexual preferences, but that’s an issue which is now behind him.”

Jailing Goor, and ordering him to register as a sex offender for life, Judge Potter told him: “By the time you were committing the more serious offences against [the boy] you were well aware what you were doing was wrong.

“I have read the pre-sentence report with particular care. I note the assessment that despite you having completed a sex offender programme imposed on you in 2017, you have shown no real empathy or insight into your offending.

“It makes it very difficult for me to accept the expression of remorse that has been made by you through Mr Devine.

“Despite your admissions to the police, you chose to systematically deny these offences over a two-year period. I am satisfied what you express is not remorse, but sorrow for your own situation, having to face up to what you did as a youth.

“I am sentencing you as a 31-year-old for acts you committed as an 11, 12, 13 and 14-year-old.

“I have to consider whether you present a significant risk of causing serious harm by the commission of further offences and I am satisfied you do present such a risk because of your entrenched pattern of offending.”