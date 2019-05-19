Guy of Warwick Day to return to Warwick for a second year

Warwick’s celebration of a town legend will be returning this bank holiday.

The Guy of Warwick Society will once again host ‘Guy of Warwick Day’ on the bank holiday Monday (May 27).

The Guy of Warwick Day will be returning for its second year.

After last year’s successful launch this year’s Guy of Warwick Day will be supported by Warwick Town Council and the Heritage Lottery Fund.

There will be even more events in the town to highlight the tales of its very own legendary hero.

This year's event will highlight the links between Warwick and the historic City of Winchester, the scene of Guy’s legendary battle and defeat of the Danish champion Colbrand, saving King Athelstan’s kingdom from the Viking invaders.

Sunday evening will see a commemorative service in the chapel of St Mary Magdalene at Guy’s Cliffe house at 6.30pm and weather permitting an opportunity for visitors to enjoy the views from Felice’s walk and to explore Guy’s cave – the last refuge and legendary burial place of Guy.

Monday’s events will kick off with a costumed procession leaving Warwick Castle at 11am and proceeding along Castle and Church street before pausing at St Mary’s Church and then to Market Place.

Here the Society will welcome Civic dignitaries from Warwick and Winchester before Guy’s Sword is passed from the old Mayor of Warwick to the new.

The Society will then officially launch its new publication, ‘Guy of Warwick - Sword of the Saxons’ a comic book style version of Guys legend complete with free downloadable augmented reality content.

Thanks to National Lottery funding 1,000 free copies will be distributed to local schools too keep Guy’s story alive.

This will be followed by the announcement of a new event, which will take place in September and will help to forge new links between the historic centres of Warwick and Winchester.

From 2pm local amateur theatre group ‘The Slaughterhouse Players’ will perform episodes from Guy’s life which will include Guy and Colbrands battle scene in Winchester as well as the famous ‘Dun Cow’ story. This together with other musical entertainment will take place on the lower green of the Globe Hotel garden.

As well as these events The South Transept in St Mary’s Church will be hosting a Guy of Warwick exhibition organised by the Society.

All events are open to the public and free. Details of events together with timings are in a leaflet available from the visitor centre in Jury Street.