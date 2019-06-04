Guest-Bourne downplays second in the world

His father called his achievement “amazing” but for Whitnash powerlifter Joe Guest-Bourne there was a tinge of disappointment despite finishing second in the World Junior Championships in Tokyo.

Guest-Bourne, who qualified for the Worlds after winning the British Championships in Newport Pagnell, bench-pressed 195 kilos to clinch the runners-up spot in Japan.

Guest-Bourne psyches himself up in the waiting room. Picture submitted

It continued a meteoric rise for the 22-year-old who only took up powerlifting after suffering serious knee injuries while a promising rugby player.

His father Trevor who travelled out to the Far East to see his son competing, described his emotions as his son picked up the silver medal, saying: “To see him up on the rostrum was amazing. To realise my son was number two in the world was absolutely brilliant.”

Nevertheless, Guest-Bourne felt that after receiving financial help from back home, including his gym, he had let his supporters down.

“From a powerlifting performance I didn’t do very well,” said Guest-Bourne who blamed a shoulder injury picked up in March and travelling to the other side of the world for his below-par showing.

“I placed well but I have lifted 12-and-a-half kilos more.

“I can do a lot better.

“My gym raised £800 for me to go and my mum spent a lot of money so it’s disappointing to not perform to my best.”

Guest-Bourne now hopes to give his shoulder time to recover before recommencing training ahead of the Europeans later in the year where he hopes he will be able to return to full power powerlifting, not just bench press.

His ultimate aim, however, is to do Strongman.

“That’s the dream,” he said.