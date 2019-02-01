Gritter's windscreen damaged by youths in Kenilworth

The windscreen of a gritter spreading in Kenilworth was damaged by youths last night (Thursday).

As the gritter was heading through Park Hill at around 7.25pm, it was hit by an unknown object, smashing the front passenger windscreen.

No one was injured in the incident.

Police have said a group of youths were responsible.

The gritter will not be able to operate until the windscreen is replaced.

Anyone with any information should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 388 of January 31.