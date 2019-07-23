Green spaces in Warwick district internationally recognised

Green spaces in the Warwick district have been internationally recognised.

Jephson Gardens in Leamington has won its thirteenth successive Green Flag Award, the international mark of a ‘quality park or green space’.

Pictured at Oakley Wood from left to right: Jon Holmes from Warwick District Council, Rod Scott Friends of Oakley Wood, Cllr George Illingworth, Chairman WDC, Simon Richardson from Warwick District Council.

Crackley Wood in Kenilworth and Oakley Wood near Bishop’s Tachbrook have also been awarded Green Flags.

Both woodlands are owned by Warwick District Council and maintained in partnership with the Warwickshire Wildlife Trust and the Friends of Oakley Wood and Crackley Wood.

Not to be outdone by their larger neighbours Foundry Wood on Princes Drive and Myton Pools off the Myton Road received Green Flag Community Awards from Keep Britain Tidy.

These spaces are maintained and cared for by their respective Friends Groups of volunteers for the enjoyment of local residents and visitors.

Cllr George Illingworth, Warwick District Council chairman, said: “To receive three Green Flag Awards from Keep Britain Tidy for two years running is a truly outstanding achievement.

"These awards recognise and highlight that local people and visitors to Warwick District are benefitting from green spaces of the very highest quality.

“I would like to play tribute to the huge efforts of the Council’s Green Spaces Team, contractors (idVerde) and the great partnership we have with the Warwickshire Wildlife Trust.

"However, I don’t believe we could have won these awards without the hard work of the Friends and volunteers who come out in all weathers to assist us in maintaining and improving these wonderful places.”