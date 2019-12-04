Green light for 125 new homes off Warwick Road in Kenilworth

A reserved matters application for a residential development of 125 new homes on land off Warwick Road in Kenilworth has been approved by Warwick District Council.

Multi-disciplined consultants Pegasus Group provided design services on behalf of Bovis Homes, including details of layout, scale, external appearance of the buildings and landscape.

The site, which is approximately 5.85 hectares, is situated to the south of Kenilworth town centre overlooking the Kenilworth Cricket and Bridge Club.

Tim Corcoran, of Pegasus Group’s Cirencester office, said: “This approval was the third application on which we have assisted Bovis for this site, following approval earlier this year of a design code and a separate, full planning application for the gateway area of the scheme.

“For the reserved matters approval, Pegasus Group produced the layout and a range of supporting material, including a Design Compliance Statement.

“We worked hard alongside Bovis Homes, our wider team of consultants and various other stakeholders throughout the design process in order to overcome key constraints.

"These included the close proximity of the site to Kenilworth Cricket Club which called for the introduction of a ball stop net; noise constraints from the east and west; a sensitive landscape context and various highway discussions that took place in order to ensure delivery of a high-quality scheme that has a strong place making element, and respects the local character and residential amenity.”

Dave Laight, associate design and planning director at Bovis Homes said: “The project timeline was a tight one, and it was a great effort from all of the Pegasus team working with council planning officers that enabled to us to deliver on target.”

In recommending the application for approval, council planning officers said: “The proposed development would provide a high quality residential environment in accordance with the garden suburbs principles, including an appropriate mix of market and affordable housing, where the affordable housing is distributed evenly across the site.”

The proposed mix of the 125 homes will include a small number of bungalows and a range of detached and semi-detached houses and comprise 8 1-bedroom properties, 48 2-bed, 45 3-bed and 24 4-bed houses. Of the 125 properties, 40 per cent will be affordable.