Great Wall trek for Leamington fundraisers

Revellers in a Leamington night-spot enjoyed a night of ‘psychotic rock n roll’ last week, and helped two locals raise money towards a Great Wall of China Trek in aid of Myton Hospice.

Popular ‘Rockin Psychobilly’ act, The Jack O’Bones, supported by Leamington singer-songwriter Taylor-Louise, gave up their time and fees to perform at the Copper Pot on Saturday 2nd March, helping Ian Meek and Mike Green as they prepare for the Trek of their lives, in efforts to raise a combined total of £42,000 for Myton Hospice.

The Great Wall of China Trek is organised by Warwick Myton Hospice with the aim to raise enough money to keep its Inpatient Unit running for seven days. Ian and Mike are part of a 25-strong group of volunteers embarking on the Trek in May of this year.

“Just about everyone from Leamington and Warwick has had some experience of the tremendous work undertaken at Myton Hospice, be it a friend or family member that has benefitted from the incredible care and support they provide,” explains Mike.

“We personally lost a close friend just last year, and we were all overwhelmed by the care he received in his final days at Myton. He couldn’t have been in better hands, and it was a great comfort to friends and family.”

This prompted Mike and Ian to look at ways they could give something back to Myton, by signing up for the Great Wall of China Trek. The two will be trekking 36km over five days across parts of the historic wall.

“I also lost my wife Katie 5 years ago in June, and she spent her final days at Myton,” adds Ian. “I seem to echo the thoughts of everyone I speak to, not one of us can fault the amazing work they undertake at Myton Hospice and the way in which they support both their patients, but also the patients’ loved ones in such difficult circumstances.”

The two are well on target for their fund-raising, but are calling on the support of the Leamington and Warwick public, as well as local businesses, to help push them even closer to the magic figure.

“We would like to thank The Jack O’Bones and Taylor-Louise for giving up their time and performing free of charge to help support us, as well as The Copper Pot and Greene King for hosting the event,” adds Ian. “We would also like to thank the local businesses that supported the raffle, and of course the Leamington public for digging deep on the night. But there is still much more needed!”

Next up on the agenda is a sponsored walk from London back to Leamington Spa, following the canal towpaths. The two will be taking on this challenge from the 3rd to 7th April.

“We are determined to help the group reach the £42,000 target, but really do need the help of the local public and business community to get there,” adds Mike. “We know so many people have been touched by Myton Hospice, and appreciate every donation, no matter how small.”

Ian and Mike have a fundraising page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/chinatrek2019, or contact Ian for sponsorship opportunities on 07925 952998 or Mike on 07825 837977