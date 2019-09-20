GP surgery in Leamington and leisure centres across Warwick district are among those taking part in National Fitness Day next week

A Leamington medical practice is aiming improve the health and wellbeing of its patients and staff through its own new fitness club.

Launching on National Fitness Day next week (Wednesday September 25 ), Clarendon Lodge Medical Practice Fitness Club (CLMPFC) is kicking off with its #pledge10000 campaign.

Clarendon :Lodge Medical Practice staff are ready for its fitness club launch as part of National Fitness Day.

Involving as many patients and staff as possible, the goal is to reach a collective 10,000 km of activity with patients sharing their achievements through the practice’s social media platforms.

The launch will include sessions of yoga, taekwondo, salsa, a high intensity interval training session led by Wasps rugby players, workshops on how to get involved in running, cycling and swimming, and representatives from ParkRun, Leamington Ramblers Association, Newbold Comyn Leisure Centre, and the Spa Striders who will lead a gentle 15 minute jog.

Introductions and speeches will be made by the practice’s GPs and Leamington Mayor Cllr Bill Gifford.

One of the practice’s GPs, Dr Alia Fahmy, will also be sharing a live blog on her journey to lose weight and improve her fitness through the club – something she has been documenting for a few weeks.

The launch and activities will take place in the Clarendon Lodge Medical Practice carpark in Clarendon Street from 2pm to 6.10pm.

Dr Ollie Lawton, a partner at Clarendon Lodge, Clinical Director of Leamington North Primary Care Network and a key member of the launch day team said: “We feel strongly that we have a central part to play in helping people live more active lives.

"It’s one thing to give lifestyle advice in a consultation, but getting involved in the fitness club shows our patients and our staff the practice’s commitment to improving physical and mental health through exercise.

“As well as local organisations, we will have Wasps players Tommy Taylor, Rob Miller, James Gaskill and Josh Bassett on site to give their backing to the campaign and lead a short training session.

"Our campaign also has the backing of Public Health England and South Warwickshire Clinical Commissioning Groups.”

David Spraggett, chairman NHS South Warwickshire Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “I am delighted to see one of our GP Practice’s taking such a proactive and forward-thinking approach to helping patients improve their health and wellbeing.

"We have a responsibility to think about measures to future proof the health of our patients and this initiative by Clarendon Lodge is an excellent example of how we can do this, putting the patient right at the heart of what we do.”

To find out more about the launch event and the fitness club search Twitter for #CLMPFC #pledge10000, Instagram for #clmpfc or Facebook for Clarendon Lodge Medical Practice or call Melanie Hammond on 07969 002199 or Stephen Gallagher on 07507 877346.

Leisure centres across Warwick district, operated by Everyone Active in partnership with Warwick District Council are getting into the spirit of the occasion by offering free activity for the whole community.

The range of free activities includes:

* Adult beginners and adult and child swimming taster sessions at Abbey Fields Swimming Pool

* ‘Beat the Personal Trainer’ and gym floor classes including prizes at St Nicholas Park Leisure Centre

* 1km Watt bike challenge, personal trainer and boot camp sessions at Newbold Comyn Leisure Centre

* Health MOT and rowing challenge competition for the furthest travelled in one minute including prizes at Castle Farm Recreation Centre

Commenting on the National Fitness Day activities, Gareth Wagg, contract manager in Warwick district, said: “With more than 190 leisure facilities across the country, Everyone Active plays a big role in getting local communities active for this year’s National Fitness Day.

“We are excited to open our doors to the local community to people of all ages and abilities and give them the chance to try a range of activities for free. We hope they find something they really enjoy and will continue to get active in the future.”

Warwick District Council’s Portfolio Holder for Culture, Councillor Moira-Ann Grainger, said: “The council is very pleased to support National Fitness Day and would like to encourage local people go along to their local leisure centre and find out what’s on offer.

"With our recent investment in the facilities at Newbold Comyn and St Nicholas Park and exciting plans for the expansion and improvement of Kenilworth’s leisure centres, we hope that in the coming years every day will become a ‘fitness day’ in our district.”

National Fitness Day is co-ordinated by not-for-profit health body uk active and aims to get people all across the country participating in some form of physical activity.

To find out more information about the activities on offer from Everyone Active, visit the activity finder - www.nationalfitnessday.com/activity-finder