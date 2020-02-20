GP practices vote to merge clinical commissioning groups in Warwickshire and Coventry

The three clinical commissioning groups (CCGs) in Warwickshire today (Thursday February 20) announced that following a vote from their member GP practices they will be applying to become a single merged organisation.

The groups voted on how the commissioning of NHS services should be structured in the future.

Currently, NHS services are planned and paid for by three separate Clinical Commissioning Groups, NHS Coventry and Rugby CCG, NHS South Warwickshire CCG and NHS Warwickshire North CCG. GPs voted for the three organisations to come together as a single organisation, offering stronger, more consistent and quicker decision making and reducing duplication and delays in implementing services for patients.

Adrian Stokes, accountable officer, Coventry and Rugby CCG and Warwickshire North CCG and Gillian Entwistle, accountable officer, South Warwickshire CCG said: “The Member Practices of the three Clinical Commissioning Groups in Coventry and Warwickshire have told us decisively that they would like us to start the process of becoming a single merged organisation.

"We believe that this is the best outcome for our population, our practices and our health system, allowing us to most effectively work together to deliver the goals of the NHS Long Term Plan and improve health care for all the residents of Coventry and Warwickshire.

"We are grateful to all our GP Member Practices and stakeholders who have taken the time to be involved in this process and given us their support and feedback.”

The vote followed a period of engagement with GP practices, stakeholders, patients and the public on the options for the future of health commissioning in Coventry and Warwickshire, to understand local views.

This engagement was used to inform a case for change document, which outlined the possible options available.

The Governing Bodies of all three organisations endorsed the option of merger as being the best for the local population, as it allows the NHS to deliver faster, more efficient decision making, in addition to delivering significant administrative savings without a negative impact on patient services and front-line care.

Following the vote from GPs, the CCGs will now jointly apply to NHS England and Improvement for authorisation to become a single organisation. If authorisation is granted the change would be likely to happen in April 2021.