A white VW Golf GTI was stolen after an offender or offenders smashed the rear patio doors of a Cubbington home.

Between 10am on Saturday, May 25, and 4:30pm on May 27 a property on Cotton Mill Spinney was broken into by smashing the rear patio doors.

The homeowner's car keys were taken from within the house and the car was driven off the driveway.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call 101 and quote incident number 0253 27/05/19.