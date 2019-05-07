Glasshouse restaurant at Jephson Gardens in Leamington set to reopen for public dining

After years of being closed for all but private hire, the events venue at the Jephson Gardens Glasshouse in Leamington is set to reopen for regular public events.

The new catering and events partner for the venue, Just Inspire, has a series of events planned, beginning with their series of dining experiences called Summer @ The Glasshouse.

Just Inspire took over the management of the Glasshouse, along with the nearby Royal Pump Room, in January and in partnership with Warwick District Council has spent several months refurbishing the venues.

Just Inspire has 25 years’ experience in the catering, events and hospitality sector and have worked with people like Heston Blumenthal and businesses like DNC at Wembley Stadium, Millennium Experience at Millennium Stadium, and Chez Roux.

The Summer @ The Glasshouse events will be happening on select Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays between 11.30am and 7pm.

People will be able to enjoy delicious deli boards and a bar while listening to music on the terrace of the Glasshouse.

The music on Thursdays and Fridays will be relaxed Classical, while Saturday’s diners will enjoy Motown classics as well as guest musicians.

Sunday’s music theme will be Chilled Ibiza.

The Royal Pump Room Events Facebook page and the venue's other social media pages are the best places to check for event times and dates.

Summer @ The Glasshouse will begin on the May 18 and go right through until Mid-September.

There are no bookings for these events and tables are available on a first come first served basis.