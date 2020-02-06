Giant African snails abandoned at Leamington primary school

The RSPCA has taken in two giant African land snails after they were left abandoned at a primary school in Leamington.

RSPCA Inspector Beth Boyd was called out to Kingsway Community School in Baker Avenue, after the pets were left abandoned in a tank at the school reception on Friday, January 24.

The two giant African snails that were found at the Leamington primary school. Photo supplied by RSPCA

Beth said it is not known who left the snails and they have now been taken into RSPCA care.

She said: “They’re now being boarded at a specialist exotics centre while we find somewhere suitable for them to go.

“I have helped all sorts of animals in my time as an RSPCA inspector but it is the first time I have come across African land snails - and I was surprised how big they are. They can fill the palm of your hand if you hold one.”

Giant African land snails can reach up to eight inches in length and weigh around 32g. They can live up to 10 years.

Kingsway Community School in Leamington. Photo by Google Street View

Beth added: “Giant African land snails are kept as pets but we don’t come across them very often

“As with all pets, it’s really important that anyone thinking of taking on a giant snail is aware of what is involved in taking care of them before they bring one home.”