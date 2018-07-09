Get into the carnival spirit at Warwick’s Myton Hospice

The Myton Hospices is bringing the colourful and musical spirit of a carnival to the gardens of the Myton Hospice site in Warwick this weekend.

On Sunday (July 15) the annual summer fete, which is sponsored by Austin Heath, will be taking place at the hospice in Myton Lane.

Photo from Myton's Summer Fete in 2017. Photo supplied by Myton Hospices.

From noon to 4pm people can enjoy a range of stalls featuring everything from crafts to bric-a-brac, books to jewellery, and the popular bottle tombola.

There will also be a variety of refreshments available including tea and cake, a barbecue, a burger van, an ice cream van, and the Little Rum Company.

Live entertainment will also be at the fete, including performances from the Myton staff choir, dance groups Jaykays and Fit 2 Dance, plus vintage style singer Celina Rose and a live performance from the cast of The Greatest Show who recently put on a charity music concert in aid of Myton and the Stroke Association.

For the second year running Ethan Flint will perform alongside his friends and family in the hospice grounds.

Last year he organised a staging of The Wizard of Oz and this year he will be leading the cast in A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

To make the performance even more special, the summer fete also falls on Ethan’s eighth birthday.

Lucy Turner, assistant events manager at Myton, said: “We can’t wait to bring the carnival spirit to this year’s Summer Fete.

“It’s always amazing to see so much support from the local community.

“There will be an assortment of stalls, games, refreshments and entertainment on offer making a brilliant day out for the whole family to enjoy.

“If anyone can help with sourcing items for our stalls, prizes or auction items we would love to hear from you.”