Generous members of the public across Warwickshire donate for needy animals

Staff at a Warwickshire vets proved they can really box clever after a hugely successful Christmas and new year appeal to help needy animals.

Avonvale Veterinary Centres launched its Christmas Shoe Box Appeal in November to support Avon Cat Rescue, in Welford, Pawprints Dog Rescue in Rugby, and Evesham Greyhound and Lurcher Rescue.

The vets asked people to donate tins of food, bags of biscuits, pet treats, collars and toys - or they could buy items from Avonvale which were then put into Christmas boxes to present to the rescue centres on their behalf.

Generous members of the public answered the call for support and donated enough items to fill at least five car boots.

Avonvale’s group practice manager, Kate Webb, said: “We were blown away by how generous people were when we asked them to show their support for our Christmas and new year appeal.

“It gave us all such huge pleasure to be able to present the boxes filled with treats to so many animals in need at these amazing rescue centres.

“Thank you to all Avonvale’s clients and friends who have showed such kindness.”

For more information about Avonvale visit www.avonvets.co.uk or search for Avonvale Veterinary Centres on Facebook.