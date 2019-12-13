General Election 2019: Warwick and Leamington candidates react to exit poll

Candidates for the Warwick and Leamington seat for tonight's General Election have reacted to the exit poll which shows that the Conservatives are set to win a large majority in parliament.

Meanwhile, the race for the marginal Warwick and Leamington seat is set to be a close-run contest but the forecast is that that the Conservatives have a 76 per cent chance of gaining the seat while Labour candidate Matt Western has a 24 per cent chance of holding it.

Matt Western the Labour candidate for Warwick and Leamington and Jeremy Wright, the Conservative candidate for Kenilworth and Southam have during the election counts at Stoneleigh Park.

Green Party candidate Jonathan Chilvers agreed with Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell in that he believes that Brexit and Conservative Party Leader Boris Johnson's promise of "getting it done" will be the deciding factor in a success for the Tories.

Mr Chilvers said: "There a lots of individual fights around the country in different constituencies but the exit poll seems correct based on the first few results coming out but there's still a lot to play for in the individual seats with Warwick and Leamington being one of those.

"It's just really close to call and at first people seemed undecided or said they loved the Green Party but that they had to vote for Red or Blue.

"People are so fed up that if a party promises to sort Brexit out then that's a very attractive message."

Jonathan Chilvers Green part candidate for Warwick and Leamington) and Alison Firth (Green Party candidate for Kenilworth and Southam) with other Green Party members) at the election counts at Stoneleigh Park.

Bob Dhillon, the Independent candidate whose campaign was also focused on delivering Brexit, said he too was given the message on the door step from voters that many were now keen for Brexit to be pushed through.

He said: "People are going to back Boris by the looks of it.

"As an independent candidate people were supportive of me but they knew they had to vote for Boris or he might not win the majority that he needs - it's good for the Conservatives but bad for me.

"It's blue or red - family and friends said I should stand down but i had done so much I thought I would just see it through rather than just pull out at the last minute.

General election 2019

"I enjoyed the campaign and meeting new people anyway - it's not always about the winning .

"People have had enough over Brexit and they want to move on.

"But I think Boris's deal is a bad one and he has to do better."

Louis Adam, the Liberal Democrat candidate, said he thought the predicted result would be down to issues "more complicated" than voters being either for or against Brexit.

He said: "Something that has been very consistent throughout the campaign for me has been seeing the under appreciation of Conservative votes and a simplification of the electorate because we work on more axis than just Brexit or remain, left or right - it's much more complicated than that and if we start to simplify it or ignore parts of the electorate then that throws our numbers off and we start to see the miscalculations that clearly a lot of parties in various constituencies have made.

"We need to be really frank about how we make these predictions and how we put that into action - that's what has happened to the Labour Party- they've underestimated the impact their front bench is having across the country."

Some have suggested that people's mistrust, or even dislike of Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn may be another important factor in this election result.

Mr Adam said: "I think that's absolutely accurate and you can't shy away from it - I've definitely heard from people that they have voted Labour all their lives but they are not going to in this election.

"We all need to look at that as individual parties as something that's realistic - Jeremy Corbyn has been a galvanising aspect of this and we can't avoid it.

"The main thing that came back to me during my campaign was that people didn't know how they were going to vote - the traditional party lines were gone, Brexit has really affected people's thought processes on how they approach politics and a lot of people are turning away from it altogether."

The Liberal Democrats, who had promised to stop Brexit from taking place if they came into power, are predicted to win just 13 seats tonight.

Mr Adam said: "It's disappointing - generally speaking we knew our headline policy was a big risk and we need to factor that in when looking at our strategy "

Neither Conservative Party candidate Jack Rankin or Labour candidate Matt Western were available for comment when this article was first published.

