General Election 2019: Exit poll suggests Warwick and Leamington seat is very tight - but could go to the Tories

The exit poll suggests it will be a good night for the Conservative Party - and that the marginal seat of Warwick and Leamington might change from Labour to Tory.

It must be stressed that the exit polls are only an early indicator and that marginal seats are difficult to predict with such polls.

Predictions before the election had Labour's Matt Western and the Conservative Party's Jack Rankin neck and neck.

And now the early prediction from the exit poll suggests that Jack Rankin might just get the seat for Warwick and Leamington, although the poll does stress that it could be very close.

All will be revealed when the results are announced in the early hours of the morning.

We have reporters at the count and will bring you the result as it is announced.

Click here for the live blog.