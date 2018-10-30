Gas pipe diversion needed for HS2 in Kenilworth

Workers will head to land on the outskirts of Kenilworth over the next few weeks to divert a gas pipe for HS2.

Gas company Cadent will be carrying out a diversion to an existing pipeline that runs north between the A46 and Dalehouse Lane. Ground surveys by HS2 workers will also take place

A compound will be set up on land to the south of the A46 near the B4415. Workers will access the pipe off Crewe Lane.

The work was due to start today (Tuesday October 30), and is set to finish on Thursday November 29. Workers will be on site from 7am to 7pm during weekedays.

An HS2 spokesman said: "The pipeline supplies the local area and we need to carry out the work to continue to ensure a safe and reliable gas supply during HS2’s construction and ongoing operation."