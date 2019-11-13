GAME stores in Milton Keynes, Banbury and beyond to host midnight launch for hugely popular new Pokemon release

GAME stores across the country - including Milton Keynes and Banbury - will host midnight launches for the hotly anticipated new Pokemon game tomorrow (Thursday) into Friday morning.
Role-playing video games Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield are out for Nintendo Switch on November 15.
The worldwide phenomenon is so popular GAME is opening 65 of its stories for a midnight launch.
Stores in Milton Keynes and Banbury join 63 others in putting on a special midnight launch event. You can see the full list at the bottom of this article.
They are the first installments in the eighth generation of the Pokemon video game series and the second in the series to be released on a home game console, after Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee!
Sword and Shield chronicle the main character's journey in the Galar region, based on Great Britain, alongside rivals Hop, Bede and Marnie aiming to dethrone the Pokemon League Champion Leon and defeat Team Yell, a group of fans obsessed over Marnie.
Sword and Shield introduce several new features such as Dynamaxing and Gigantamaxing, functions that increase size and change forms of certain Pokémon; the Wild Area, a large open world with free camera movement; and raids with co-op battling. They also reintroduce features previously seen in Sun and Moon and Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee!, such as regional variants and roaming Pokémon depicted in the overworld.
Full list of GAME stores hosting Pokemon midnight launch:
Manchester (Denton)
Manchester (Arndale)
Manchester (Trafford Centre)
Shrewsbury
Wigan
Cheshire Oaks
Bullring
Liverpool (Lord ST)
Warrington
Bradford
Harrogate
Hull (Prospect Centre)
Leeds (Headrow Centre)
Leeds (White Rose)
Metro
Middlesbrough
Monks Cross
Scarborough
Sunderland
Teesside
York
Spalding
Doncaster
Derby
Wakefield
Sheffield the Moor
Lincoln
Nottingham (Victoria)
CHESTERFIELD
SCUNTHORPE
MEADOWHALL
Newark
Long Eaton
Leicester
Banbury
Coventry (Arena Park)
Watford
Reading
Kingston
London (White city)
Coventry
London (Wardour Street)
Milton Keynes
Stratford (Belong)
Basingstoke
Bracknell
Hinckley
Colchester
Worthing
Westwood Cross
Clacton On Sea
Serpentine
Swansea
Bath Southgate
Aberystwyth
Portsmouth
Yeovil
Bognor Regis
Worcester
Pontypridd
Waterlooville
Stirling
Inverness
Glasgow Fort
Belfast