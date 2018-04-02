GALLERY: A look back at the last six months of the Warwick Poppies project

The Warwick Poppies 2018 project, which aims to collect thousands of handmade poppies is now at the halfway mark.

Members of the project committee are hoping to collect a minimum of 11,610 poppies, which is one for every soldier in the Royal Warwickshire Regiment who died in the First World War.

They have now also surpassed the halfway mark for poppies.

To have a look at some of the poppy-making events and some of the handmade poppies that have been submitted so far click through the gallery at the top of the page.

A spokesperson from the project said: “It has been a fantastic six months. Warwick Poppies 2018 is going from strength to strength.

“We have well in excess of 6,000 poppies, so our minimum target of 11,610 is in sight.

“It is a continuing delight to hear from and meet people from so many groups, organisations and schools and there is no doubt that our display in the autumn will be a genuine community tribute.”

The project has been sent poppies from all over the UK.

Poppies have also been sent from across the globe, including from Warwick in New York and Warwick in Australia.

The project is now in the final six months before the poppies are put together for a big community tribute in St Mary’s Church.

The culmination of the project will also coincide with the 100-year anniversary of the end of the First World War. When the display is mounted it will be open to the public from October 5 2018 to mid-December 2018.

Any profit raised from will be shared equally between The Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal and St Mary’s Church.

To find out more information about how to make poppies for the project or to find out where the poppy-drop stations are go to: http://www.warwickpoppies.org.uk