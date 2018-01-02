Fundraising page to give fitting send off for 29-year-old from Warwick surpasses target

A fundraising appeal set up to help give a fitting send off for a 29-year-old from Warwick who died last week has surpassed its target.

Over the last week the community in Warwick has rallied together to help give a fitting send off for Scott Bosley, known as Boz to his friends and family, who died on December 26.

The page was set up on December 27 and by December 29 the fundraising page had raised nearly £2,500 of the £4,000 target.

The fundraising page has now surpassed the target and the community has helped to raise a total of £4,660.

Scott was discovered with stab wounds outside a property on Kettlewell Close, in the Woodloes area of the town, at around 10.20pm on Tuesday December 26.

A doctor pronounced him dead at the scene a short time later.

The fundraising page says: “Last night our whole community was rocked as a friend we all grew up with was stabbed and unfortunately died.

“We have all agreed that we would like to raise as much money as we can to help pay for a great send off for our friend Scott.

“Every little penny helps and I know everyone within the Woodloes estate and surrounding areas will donate go help Scott’s family give him the send off he deserves.

“Let’s please show his family our support. “Thank you to everyone who helps.”

On the page, Scott’s partner Bethann, said: “I would just personally like to say a massive thank you to everyone.

“The support and love you have shown has been unbelievable.

“I don’t think Bosley knew how much he was adored.

“Bosley is the sun that shines through the rain clouds.

“To me he always will be.

“Thank you once again.”

Last Friday Scott’s partner and his family paid tribute to him.

Scott’s long term partner Bethann said: “Boz had so many friends and he always made us laugh and smile. He was the life and soul of every party and was well known within Warwick.

“He was an amazing friend and an even more amazing partner.

“We were soul mates and made each others lives so wonderful. We will all miss him so much. Forever my player 2.”

Scott’s father Clifford Bosley and sister Hayley Bosley said: “Scott was a loving son, brother, uncle and partner to Bethann.

“Scott was a smart, hardworking, funny, caring person who would do anything for anyone, he meant everything to us. “This has been a huge shock for our family and left us and his friends devastated.

“We’ll always love you Scott, rest in peace.”

Scott’s mother Kathleen Francis said: “I was very proud of Scott and I will miss him very much.”

Mr Bosley’s family has appealed for their privacy to be respected at this time.

To donate to the JustGiving page for Scott’s funeral click here.