Fundraising page set up in memory of Warwick teenager hits more than £7,000

A fundraising page that was set up in memory of a Warwick teenager who died following an incident between Warmington and Kineton has now hit more than £7,000.

Last week tributes were paid to 19-year-old student Alison Ingham from Warwick who died in hospital on October 30 following an incident where her red Toyota Yaris left the road on a bend between Warmington and Kineton on October 24.

A Go Fund Me page was also set up last week to help raise money in memory of Alison. The fundraising page is raising money for the Midlands Air Ambulance charity.

On the page it says: "Many people have been deeply saddened by the devastating news that Alison, our beautiful and bubbly dancing queen, was snatched from us so prematurely.



"The money donated through this page will be donated to the Midlands Air Ambulance charity. Alison’s family have chosen this charity, as due to the air ambulance arriving to Alison so quickly, it allowed her family to have the time that they deserved to say goodbye.



"Over the coming months, we will be continuing to fund-raise money for the Midlands Air Ambulance charity in a range of different ways, all in Alison’s legacy. "



Since it was set up the fundraising page has raised more than £7,200.

To donate to the fundraising page click here.