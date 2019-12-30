Fundraising mums overwhelmed by support after hitting their £40,000 target for Warwick Hospital unit

Two mums who have been raising money for a unit at Warwick Hospital have been left overwhelmed by the support they have received after hitting their £40,000 target.

Since 2017 Lucy Field, who lives in Hatton, and Nicki Scott, who lives in Warwick, have been hosting a variety of events to raise money got the Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU) at Warwick Hospital.

The SCBU unit has a special place in both Lucy and Nicki's hearts as they both received support and help from the unit when their children were born.

To help raise money the pair have held events such as SCBU Fest, balls and breakfast with Father Christmas.

Read more: Warwick couple thank hospital staff by handing over thousands of pounds

In their first year they raised £10,000 and set the same target for 2018 and they managed to raise more than £18,000 pushing their fundraising page’s total to £28,110.80.

Lucy Field and Nicki Scott at the Sparkle and Shine ball. Photo by Lewis Membrey Photography.

This year, which is their final fundraising year, the pair have been aiming to get over the £40,000 mark.

Read more: Leamington's SCBU Fest returning to help babies in need of special care

On Sunday (December 29) with just two days left of the year, the pair managed to hit their target thanks to kind donations.

Lucy said: "I am completely overwhelmed with how generous our supporters are.

Nicki Scott with her daughter Izzy and Lucy Field with her daughter Evelyn-Mae. Photo supplied.

"Three years ago when this crazy journey started I dreamt of raising £500, on the journey to £40,000 I've met Nicki, we have met the most wonderful volunteers and supporters and with everyone's help we have raised a phenomenal amount which is going to do so much for the unit.

Read more: Warwick mum’s dreams come true as she hits mammoth fundraising target

"From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone for making me fundraising dreams come true."

Nicki said: "I truly cannot thank the people who have supported enough.

Lucy Field and Nicki Scott. Photo by Mark Varney

Read more: Fundraising friends smash their target for Warwick Hospital unit

"From our followers, to our guests at events, local businesses and most especially our wonderful and brilliant volunteers, a huge amount of gratitude comes from the bottom of my heart.

"But most importantly, the unit that means so much to so many of us will be able to use that money to help so many more families and that truly is the best present we could give."

Although this is the last full fundraising year for the pair, they will be bringing back their SCBU Fest event next year and they will be raising fundraising for charity Bliss and the SCBU unit.