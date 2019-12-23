Fundraising mums need your help to reach target for Warwick Hospital unit

Two mums are appealing for help in reaching their £40,000 before the end of 2019.

Over the last two years Lucy Field, who lives in Hatton, and Nicki Scott, who lives in Warwick, have been hosting a variety of events to raise money got the Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU) at Warwick Hospital.

Nicki Scott, Father Christmas and Lucy Field. Photo by Tom Watts.

In their first year they raised £10,000 and set the same target for 2018 and they managed to raise more than £18,000 pushing their fundraising page’s total to £28,110.80.

This year, which is their final fundraising year, the pair have been aiming to get over the £40,000 mark.

Lucy and Nicki said: "We just want to thank everyone who has been involved in our fundraising journey, we are so honoured to have met such amazing people.

"We would also like to wish everyone a merry Christmas and a happy and healthy 2020."

Nicki Scott with her daughter Izzy and Lucy Field with her daughter Evelyn-Mae. Photo submitted.

Now with just days left of 2019, they pair are appealing for help in hitting their target.

As of today (Monday December 23) the total raised stands at £39,281.

They said: "We are absolutely delighted to announce we have raised a staggering £39,281 for Warwick Special Care Baby Unit.

"If you've not sent Christmas cards this year and wanted to make a donation to a local charity that can be done here www.justgiving.com/warwickscbuandswanward

"We are so thankful to all our supporters and are just £719 away from our £40,000 target."

To donate to the fundraising page go to: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/warwickscbuandswanward