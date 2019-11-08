Fundraising mum's Christmas events to help give one last push for their £40,000 target

Two mums will be hosting Christmas events to give them one last push to help them get to their £40,000 fundraising target.

Over the last two years Lucy Field, who lives in Hatton, and Nicki Scott, who lives in Warwick, have been hosting a variety of events to raise money got the Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU) at Warwick Hospital.

Lucy Field with Father Christmas at a previous 'breakfast with Father Christmas' events. Photo submitted.

In their first year they raised £10,000 and set the same target for 2018 and they managed to raise more than £18,000 pushing their fundraising page’s total to £28,110.80.

This year, which is their final fundraising year, the pair want to get the fundraising page over the £40,000 mark.

Later this month Lucy and Nicki will be hosting Christmas events to help them get to their target, of which they have currently raised £36,228.

Their 'breakfast with Father Christmas' events, which they have held over the last two years, will be returning with the addition of 'afternoon tea with Father Christmas'.

There are still a few tickets left for the breakfast events and tickets will only be on sale until November 10.

Lucy said: "It's the last few events of the year and we are so close to raising £40,000.

"We would like to thank everyone who has supported us again this year and continue to do so."

The 'breakfast with Father Christmas' takes place on Saturday November 30 at Warwick School in Myton Road.

There are two time slots to choose from: 9am to 11am and 12pm to 2pm.

To buy tickets for the 9am to 11am slot go to: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/raisingmoneyforscbuswanward/274535

To buy tickets for the 12pm to 2pm http://buytickets.at/raisingmoneyforscbuswanward/274536

To donate to the fundraising page go to: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/warwickscbuandswanward