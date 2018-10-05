Fundraising friends smash their target for Warwick Hospital unit

Two mums are ‘over the moon’ after reaching a mammoth fundraising target for the Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU) at Warwick Hospital with three months spare.

Lucy Field, who lives in Hatton, and Nicki Scott, who lives in Warwick, have been hosting a variety of events throughout the year in a bid to raise £10,000 for the hospital unit.

The pair’s fundraising journey started last year when Lucy decided last year to hold various fundraising events to help raise the money for the hospital unit after the help and support her family received when her daughter Evelyn-Mae, known as Evie, was born in May 2016.

Last year the pair had a target of raising £10,000 for the unit, which they hit, and then decided to match it again this year.

Now they have raised a total of more than £21,000 over 18 months by hosting events such as a summer fete, a ladies’ night and a danceathon. They also teamed up with the Birth and Babies Appeal for a ‘Sparkle and Shine Ball’, which was held last week.

The Birth and Babies Appeal has been trying to raise £200,000 to help make its new midwife-led unit a ‘home away from home’. They have now raised more than £160,000.

Lucy said: “We are absolutely over the moon to announce we have raised more than £21,000 for Warwick Special Care Baby unit.

“This money has been raised by holding various events over the past 18 months and our recent Sparkle and Shine ball which was held at Ettington Chase on September 28 helped us hit target.”

The ball raised a total of £4,100, which was split equally between Lucy and Nicki’s fundraising and the Birth and Babies Appeal.

Nicki said: “The help and support we have had from the community has been phenomenal in helping us reach such an amazing total.

“We truly couldn’t have done it without all of our volunteers, supporters and local business. We are so looking forward to being able to fund vital equipment for the unit, especially to support their work in the community.

Now they have surpassed their initial target the pair will be looking to increase their total from £21,000 to £25,000.

Lucy said: “We have now raised our target to £25,000 and we hope to hit this with continued support.

“We want to thank everyone that has bought raffle tickets, attended events, and spread the word about our fundraising - without you this amazing total wouldn’t have been possible.”

Lucy and Nicki still have a few events scheduled for the rest of the year, including:

A Halloween fancy dress party, which takes place at the Gap Centre in Warwick on October 27.

A Halloween party at Chase Meadow community centre on October 28.

A curry and quiz night at the Chase Meadow community centre on November 10.

A ‘pamper and prosecco evening’ at the Chase Meadow community centre on November 17.

For more information on the upcoming events search for ‘Raising money for Warwick Special Care Baby Unit’ on Facebook.

To donate to Lucy and Nicki’s fundraising page click here