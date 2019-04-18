Fundraising evening raises hundreds for Warwick-based charity

A fundraising evening at a pub in Warwick raised hundreds for charity.

Earlier this week a pub quiz and supper night was held at the New Bowling Green pub in St Nicholas Church Street.

A fundraising event raised hundreds of pounds for a Warwick-based charity. Photo submitted.

The evening raised £351 for Warwick-based charity Safeline.

This year Safeline is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

A spokesperson from Safeline said: “Safeline supports local people and their families and to have this great support from our local community together with Phil and team from the New Bowling Green Pub, is really heartwarming.

“We want to thank everyone who attended and for those who supplied the wonderful raffle prizes and well done to Neil and the team from Sainsbury’s for getting first place.

“We are already looking at a race night being held there in August.”