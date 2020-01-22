Fundraiser set up to help Warwick family after fire at home

A fundraising page has been set up to help a Warwick family after there was a fire at their home.

Earlier this month firefighters were called to a fire in Sir Toby Belch Drive.

Sir Toby Belch Drive in Warwick. Photo by Google Street View

A few days after the fire, a fundraising page was set up on GoFundMe by one of the neighbours of the family.

The page has been set up to help raise money so that the family can replace some of the items in their home.

On the fundraising page it says: "Hi everyone, you may have heard of the horrific house fire that happened on Saturday 11th January caused by a tumble dryer. This family have suffered so much already recently, they have lost their loving wife, mother and grandmother just before Christmas to cancer.

"Hopefully in a few months when they can return to their family home we could have raised some money to help Gaz and his beautiful girls to restore their family life in a home they adore. I'm asking you as a caring community to support this fund please."

So far the page has raised more than £450.

To donate to the GoFundMe Page go to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/house-fire-on-warwick-gates