Fundraiser from Leamington gearing up to take on 'world's fastest' zip wire

A fundraiser from Leamington, who is partially sighted and deaf, is gearing up for her latest fundraising challenge - a 100 mile-per-hour zip wire.

Debbie White will be joined by her best friend Debs Wall, who is also from Leamington and an NHS nurse, who was diagnosed with Huntington’s Disease.

Debbie Wall and Debbie White will be taking on a zip wire challenge. Photo supplied.

The two will take on the 'world’s fastest zip wire' on April 24 to help raise funds for charities Fight for Sight and the Huntington’s Disease Association.

Debbie has been living with Usher Syndrome for more than 40 years – a rare genetic disorder that results in a combination of hearing loss and visual impairment (Retinitis Pigmentosa known as RP).

This is complicated further as Debbie also has cataracts forming and astigmatism of the eye.

Debbie will join 38 friends and family from all over the UK including her brother Adrian White, who also has Usher Syndrome.

UK charity insurer Markel UK, who are supporting the group with their fundraising drive, are sending a team of four to also take on the challenge.

The fundraising group, named Zip4Research, with an age range from 11 to 77 years old will travel to Penrhyn Quarry in North Wales. The Velocity II zip wire is said to be the fastest in the world and, at 1.5 km, the longest in Europe.

Debbie, who co-founded and is now chair of the Fight for Sight Warwickshire committee, and has been fundraising for 25 years and has raised more than £350,000 for the charity.

Last year she was awarded the title of Volunteer of the Year in the Markel Third Sector awards.

Debbie also organises an annual golf day at Stoneleigh Deer Park Golf Club, Coventry and in the past has taken part in a sky dive and a cycling challenge.

Debbie said: “The support I have received for this latest fundraising effort and in the past is amazing. Zip4Research is to raise funds and awareness for two charities close to our hearts and both Debs and I are truly grateful for the support.

"We are looking forward to being surrounded by friends and family, and the support from Markel makes everything so worthwhile.

"I enjoy fundraising, so much so that I plan to devote even more time to it when I reduce my hours at Hy-Kleen of Warwick Limited in April, when my main focus will be organising the annual golf event in July.”

To donate go to: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/SomeoneSpecial/events4researchFundraisingHub or, go to: https://www.facebook.com/events4research