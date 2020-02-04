Funding available for VE Day celebration events across Warwick district

Funding has been made available by Warwick District Council to help community groups and organisations to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day with special events or projects.

Friday May 8 has been designated as a bank holiday for the nation to remember the service and sacrifice made by so many during the Second World War.

A VE Day party in Leamington

Small grants are available in each of the seven community forum areas for initiatives which have a focus on commemoration, celebration and remembrance.

The community forum areas are: Kenilworth, North Leamington, South Leamington, Warwick Town, Warwick Rural East, Warwick Rural West and Whitnash.

The chairman of Warwick District Council and Armed Forces Covenant Champion Cllr George Illingworth said: “This is a significant anniversary, and it is important that as a district we join together not only to celebrate, but also to remember the sacrifice made by so many to provide the safe country in which we live.

"We very much hope that this funding will provide an incentive for community groups and other organisations to come forward with their ideas for a fitting commemoration.”