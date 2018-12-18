Free travel for Wasps fans in Leamington to Harlequins fixture

Wasps fans can get free travel for the team's game at Twickenham versus Harlequins from and back to the Parade in Leamington on Saturday December 29.

Fans must book their executive coach travel through the Zeelo website by using the promo code BIGGAME100.

Tickets are available to the first 50 fans to book on a first come first served basis.

Dormer Place will be the pick-up and drop off point.

A full list of pick up points for the fixture can be found here: https://zeelo.co/rides/wasps/harlequins-vs-wasps-big-game-wasps-fan-travel-15796

Zeelo uses data to pop-up coach routes that aim to cut travel times by 30% and keep fares low. All services are run on executive coaches with air-con and a guaranteed seat. Zeelo transports thousands of fans to sports games every week, running services up and down the UK for rugby clubs including Wasps, Harlequins and Saracens, and football clubs such as Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham and Man City.

For more information on tickets for journeys to other Wasps games, fans can visit https://zeelo.co/rides/wasps