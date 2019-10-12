Free screening in Leamington of Investigative documentary film covering "privatisation" of NHS

The South Warwickshire Keep Our NHS Public campaign group is holding a free screening of investigative documentary film Under The Knife in Leamington on Tuesday (October 15).

The screening will take place at the Spa Centre from 7.30pm.

Group shot of those who came to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the NHS at Leamington Town Hall in July 2018.

Tony O'Sullivan, Co-Chair of Keep Our NHS Public, says: "This is the best film around on the NHS. Under the Knife shows the vital importance of the NHS to society and exposes the dark threats facing it.

"But most important of all, the film gives hope to those who are campaigning to keep the NHS safe for our children.

"You just have to see it."

Narrated by award-winning actor, Alison Steadman, and endorsed by Bafta-winning film director Ken Loach, Under the Knife is a 90-minute documentary that tells the story of "how the NHS arrived at its present-day crisis".

Ken said: "Under the Knife is to be screened nationally in 50 venues - locations include London, Manchester, Birmingham, Leamington, Newcastle, Liverpool, and Brighton.

"From its stormy birth, through seven decades of turmoil and political warfare, it has withstood almost everything that has confronted it – until now.

"Films, like words, can be weapons..

"This film is a weapon in our struggle to save the NHS.

"There should be details of the film in every hospital reception, every GP’s waiting room, every community centre.”

The film ends on hope, illustrating how communities, health care professionals and campaigners have successfully fought to defend hospitals and services threatened with closure through the courts, in council chambers and on the streets. #

In March this year, Keep Our NHS Public saved Ealing and Charing Cross hospitals after seven years of struggle.

They have followed in the footsteps of the people of Lewisham who also won against the government. The battle rages on as NHS services around the country close or are at serious risk, while private companies are creeping into the system, most disgracefully in mental health.

Using interviews and archive footage, the film charts the history of the NHS, from when it arose out of the ashes of post-war Britain to today.

The influence of privatisation and effects of cuts.

Aneira Thomas, the first NHS baby, named after the founder of the NHS, Aneurin Bevan said: “We were left a legacy by Aneurin Bevan, and together we will not let it slip away.

"The NHS represents morality, conscience, and equality.

Under the Knife shows how it must be rescued from being privatised at all cost.

"The difference between a neglected and privatised service, and good sustainable health care really is life or death.”

More than 60 people have been interviewed for the film, including frontline doctors, nurses, patients, Dr Phil Hammond, Tony Blair, John McDonnell, George Monbiot, Lord Owen, Gina Miller, Michael Mansfield QC, and Dr Lauren Gavaghan.

For a free ticket for the Leamington screening click here